Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .297.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 63 of 93 games this year (67.7%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.317
|AVG
|.277
|.374
|OBP
|.331
|.494
|SLG
|.440
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
