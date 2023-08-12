Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

In 76.3% of his 114 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 49 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (24 of 114), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.4% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 71 times this year (62.3%), including 25 games with multiple runs (21.9%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .341 AVG .333 .438 OBP .404 .590 SLG .571 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 36 34/37 K/BB 31/23 26 SB 27

Mets Pitching Rankings