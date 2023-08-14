Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 227 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (684 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fried heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will look to record his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried -

