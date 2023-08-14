The Atlanta Braves (75-42) host the New York Yankees (60-58) to open a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Yankees a series loss to the Marlins.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (3-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (8-6).

Braves vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (3-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.50 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Fried has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made seven appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Schmidt heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

