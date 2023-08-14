On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 111th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .273.

In 66.3% of his games this year (67 of 101), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (20.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Ozuna has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .249 AVG .231 .322 OBP .298 .508 SLG .430 21 XBH 17 13 HR 10 28 RBI 29 47/20 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings