The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .290 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 63 of 95 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .317 AVG .264 .374 OBP .317 .494 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 25 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

