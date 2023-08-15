The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Yankees.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .283.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Riley has had a hit in 84 of 118 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 41 times (34.7%).

He has homered in 27 games this year (22.9%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 64 of 118 games this season, and more than once 20 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .313 AVG .256 .372 OBP .314 .586 SLG .463 31 XBH 23 15 HR 14 39 RBI 39 58/21 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

