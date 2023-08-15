Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Rosario has had a hit in 62 of 105 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 28 games this season (26.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (39 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.255
|AVG
|.243
|.289
|OBP
|.304
|.505
|SLG
|.414
|21
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/9
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has an 8.06 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
