On Wednesday, Austin Riley (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .281 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 11th in slugging.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (84 of 119), with at least two hits 41 times (34.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven home a run in 47 games this year (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.8%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .307 AVG .256 .366 OBP .314 .576 SLG .463 31 XBH 23 15 HR 14 39 RBI 39 61/21 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

