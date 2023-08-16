How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge at Truist Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Yankees Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 231 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 456 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (700 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (11-10) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- Morton has nine quality starts this year.
- Morton will try to collect his 21st outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.