Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Strider Stats
- Spencer Strider (13-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- In 24 starts, Strider has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.0 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|13
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 66 walks and 73 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He has a .335/.422/.573 slash line on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 124 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .274/.385/.615 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (84 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .299/.355/.537 on the year.
- Flores has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
