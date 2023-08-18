On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Yankees.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .249 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 21.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 43 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .266 AVG .231 .350 OBP .298 .543 SLG .430 24 XBH 17 14 HR 10 31 RBI 29 47/25 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings