The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Titans games hit the over.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In 15 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard posted 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

