Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Marcell Ozuna (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks while batting .249.
- He ranks 95th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 71 of 105 games this year (67.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has an RBI in 36 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.266
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.298
|.536
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|48/25
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Webb looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 17th, 1.080 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.
