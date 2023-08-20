The Women's World Cup schedule on Thursday, August 10, 2023 features one Round of 16 match, with teams eyeing a berth in the quarterfinals.

You will find info on how to watch today's World Cup action right here.

Thursday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for today. Below is the day's agenda:

Spain vs. Netherlands

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on August 10
  • TV: FOX US
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which countries are the top dogs at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- plus the latest championship odds -- below:

  • England: +275
  • Spain: +300
  • Japan: +450
  • France: +500
  • Australia: +850
  • Netherlands: +1100
  • Sweden: +1100
  • Colombia: +2800
  • Norway: +5000
  • Switzerland: +10000

