Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .227 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 27 of 65 games this year (41.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lopez has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.186
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.271
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 128 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Junis (3-3) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
