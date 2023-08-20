On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .227 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 27 of 65 games this year (41.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Lopez has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .186 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .271 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings