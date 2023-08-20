The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .573.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

In 93 of 122 games this season (76.2%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 52 of those games he had more than one (42.6%).

He has hit a home run in 26 games this season (21.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.2% of his games this season, Acuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 77 games this year, with multiple runs 27 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .333 AVG .333 .430 OBP .407 .586 SLG .560 31 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 37/40 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

