Eddie Rosario vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- Rosario has had a hit in 66 of 110 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.7%).
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this year (28.2%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (37.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|.275
|AVG
|.243
|.315
|OBP
|.304
|.540
|SLG
|.414
|24
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|20
|54/12
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
