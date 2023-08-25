Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 70th in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his 104 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (40 of 104), with two or more runs 11 times (10.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.317
|.454
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|43/17
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
