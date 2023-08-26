The Mercer Bears (0-0) and the North Alabama Lions (0-0) play at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Mercer was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in the FCS by putting up 38.2 points per game. It ranked 28th on defense (22.1 points allowed per game). With 41.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked third-worst in the FCS last season, North Alabama were forced to rely on its 50th-ranked offense (28.5 points per contest) to keep it in games.

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Mercer vs. North Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Mercer North Alabama 470.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (53rd) 337.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.3 (123rd) 188.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (34th) 282.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Mercer Stats Leaders (2022)

Fred Payton's previous season stat line: 3,010 passing yards (273.6 per game), 216-for-325 (66.5%), 31 touchdowns and eight picks. He also rushed for 164 yards on 58 carries with one rushing TD.

Last year, Al Wooten II ran for 495 yards on 130 carries (45.0 yards per game) and scored four times.

Last year Brandon Marshall put up 367 rushing yards on 56 carries (33.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns. He also made his name known on the passing side, with 13 receptions for 178 yards (16.2 per game) and one TD.

In the previous year, Ty James grabbed 52 passes (on 39 targets) for 1,105 yards (100.5 per game). He also found the end zone 13 times.

Devron Harper amassed 987 yards on 78 grabs with 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 89.7 receiving yards per game.

North Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Noah Walters completed 53% of his passes and threw for 2,149 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Walters also helped with his legs, collecting two touchdowns on 19.3 yards per game.

Shunderrick Powell averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Powell complemented his performance on the ground with 2.2 receptions per game to average 22.0 receiving yards.

Demarcus Lacey rushed for 215 yards and one touchdown last season. He also averaged 28.9 receiving yards per game.

Takairee Kenebrew was targeted 2.5 times per game and collected 649 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Corson Swan caught 24 passes last season on his way to 339 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or North Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.