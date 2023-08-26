The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) are an overwhelming 17.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, August 26, 2023 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0). The point total is 56 for the game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked ninth-worst in the FBS last season (36 points allowed per game), Vanderbilt played better offensively, ranking 89th in the FBS by totaling 24.6 points per game. Hawaii owned the 104th-ranked offense last season (342.8 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst with 438.2 yards allowed per game.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vanderbilt -17.5 -110 -110 56 -110 -110 -1000 +625

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt was 5-7-0 against the spread last year.

The Commodores were favored by 17.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, six of Vanderbilt's 12 games went over the point total.

Vanderbilt was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

The Rainbow Warriors have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

The Commodores have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Re'Mahn Davis rushed for 1,042 yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Also, Davis had 29 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Michael Wright threw for 974 yards (81.2 per game), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.4%.

In addition, Wright ran for 517 yards and five TDs.

Will Sheppard had 60 catches for 776 yards (64.7 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

AJ Swann threw for 1,274 yards (106.2 per game), completing 58.1% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games.

Anfernee Orji totaled one interception to go with 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games last year.

Jaylen Mahoney registered 43 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

CJ Taylor totaled one sack to go with three TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception in 12 games played a season ago.

De'Rickey Wright collected 27 tackles, one TFL, and three interceptions in 12 games played in 2022.

