Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 90 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 49 games this year (38.3%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season (66 of 128), with two or more runs 22 times (17.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.301
|AVG
|.253
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.466
|32
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|40
|70/24
|K/BB
|64/22
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 games.
