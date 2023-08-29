Matt Olson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (133) this season while batting .272 with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 88 of 130 games this season (67.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- In 36 games this season, he has gone deep (27.7%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 46.2% of his games this season, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 59.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.276
|AVG
|.268
|.381
|OBP
|.382
|.617
|SLG
|.577
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|75/45
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
