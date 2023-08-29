Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Tennessee Titans are 28th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.
- In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard amassed four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
