Kyle Freeland gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-250). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -130 odds). The total for the game is set at 13.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 13.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -130 +105

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 78-40 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 131 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-58-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 11-11-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 42-23 28-17 58-28 69-37 17-8

