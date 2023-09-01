The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna ready for the second of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (+110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 80 of the 120 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a 75-33 record (winning 69.4% of its games).

The Braves have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-59-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 12-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 44-23 28-17 60-28 70-37 18-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.