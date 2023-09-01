Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16

Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16 Louisville won five of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.4%).

The Cardinals played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.

Georgia Tech won four of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Yellow Jackets had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-7.5)



Louisville (-7.5) Louisville was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Cardinals had one win ATS (1-1) last year.

Georgia Tech had six wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Louisville played four games with more than 49.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Louisville played in five games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 49.5 points.

Louisville and Georgia Tech combined to average 5.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 53.6 51.3 Implied Total AVG 29.2 29.4 29 ATS Record 8-5-0 6-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 5-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 54.1 50.6 Implied Total AVG 34.8 33.5 36 ATS Record 6-6-0 1-5-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-2 1-4-1 3-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 1-2 3-2

