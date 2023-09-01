Mariners vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
Julio Rodriguez takes a three-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (76-57) game against the New York Mets (61-73) whose DJ Stewart has homered in two straight. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Friday, at Citi Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will get the nod for the Mets.
Mariners vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.17 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- Gilbert (12-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.66 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 26 games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- The Mets are sending Senga (10-7) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts over 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .210 batting average against him.
- Senga is trying to claim his fifth straight quality start in this outing.
- Senga will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).
