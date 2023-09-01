The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .523 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .291.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 45th in slugging.

Harris II is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Harris II has had a hit in 74 of 110 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (23.6%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (26.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 60 .305 AVG .280 .346 OBP .328 .494 SLG .436 19 XBH 19 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 42/16 8 SB 12

