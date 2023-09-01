The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Michigan State (-14.5) - -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Michigan State (-14.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.
  • The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last year.
  • The Chippewas covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in two of two games last season.

Michigan State & Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan State
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
Central Michigan
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

