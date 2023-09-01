Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in baseball with 194 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (718 total runs).

The Rays are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 545 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.285 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Glasnow is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Glasnow will try to extend an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Quantrill (2-6) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits against the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Quantrill has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home - James Paxton

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Joe Ryan

