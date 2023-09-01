Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game game today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Tennessee Today

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tennessee Tech (-3.5)

Tennessee Tech (-3.5) Total: 159.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Murray State Racers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Murray State (-4.5)

Murray State (-4.5) Total: 132.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Little Rock Trojans vs. Tennessee State Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tennessee State (-3.5)

Tennessee State (-3.5) Total: 158.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Spread Favorite: Vanderbilt (-12.5)

Vanderbilt (-12.5) Total: 134.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Capitals (-110)

Capitals (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Auburn Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Auburn (-20.5)

Auburn (-20.5) Total: 153.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.