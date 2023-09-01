Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Tennessee Today
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)
- Jaguars Moneyline: -225
- Titans Moneyline: +180
- Total: 42.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Drake Bulldogs vs. Belmont Bruins
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Belmont (-4.5)
- Total: 155.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -175
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +145
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.