How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Texas A&M-CC (-13.5)
- Total: 152.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-4.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -185
- Rockets Moneyline: +150
- Total: 219.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+105)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-6.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -250
- Hornets Moneyline: +200
- Total: 215.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
McNeese Cowboys vs. Northwestern State Demons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Northwestern State (-19.5)
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Delaware State Hornets vs. Morgan State Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Morgan State (-3.5)
- Total: 145.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Southern Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Southern (-6.5)
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Bruins (+105)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Grambling, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
