Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) hit the field against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) in college football action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10
- Alabama was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They finished 9-2 in those games.
- The Crimson Tide played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.
- Middle Tennessee won five of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Blue Raiders did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 99.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Middle Tennessee (+39.5)
- Against the spread, Alabama went 6-6-1 last season.
- The Crimson Tide went 3-1 as 39.5-point favorites or more last season.
- Middle Tennessee posted a 6-6-1 record against the spread last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- Alabama played nine games with over 52.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Alabama played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 52.5 points.
- Alabama and Middle Tennessee combined to average 17.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 52.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|57.5
|61.9
|Implied Total AVG
|42.3
|46.4
|37.5
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|4-2-1
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|2-5-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|5-0
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Middle Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.3
|60.3
|55.4
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|35
|32.9
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|2-2-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-5-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|1-2
|4-2
