When the Southern Illinois Salukis square off against the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection model predicts the Salukis will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-7.7) 55.2 Southern Illinois 31, Austin Peay 24

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

The Governors and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last year.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Salukis put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Salukis games hit the over.

Governors vs. Salukis 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 28.3 26.7 29.8 23.2 27.0 29.7 Austin Peay 31.5 22.7 40.6 15.4 24.0 28.8

