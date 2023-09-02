According to our computer model, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will defeat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers when the two teams match up at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-24.5) 59.2 Jacksonville State 42, East Tennessee State 17

Week 1 SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last year.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Buccaneers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 36.2 22.9 31.5 23.3 36.6 22.2 East Tennessee State 29.4 30.5 27.2 26.6 31.2 33.8

