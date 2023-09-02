The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State owns the 26th-ranked offense this season (275 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with just 364 yards allowed per game. East Tennessee State averaged 29.4 points per game on offense last season (47th in the FCS), and it ranked 84th defensively with 30.5 points allowed per game.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics (2022)

East Tennessee State Jacksonville State 361.1 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.6 (38th) 387.2 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (102nd) 169.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (5th) 191.5 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (101st) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Riddell completed 54.1% of his passes to throw for 1,947 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Jacob Saylors compiled 1,309 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Bryson Irby ran for two touchdowns on 155 yards a year ago.

Will Huzzie averaged 48.7 yards on 3.7 receptions per game and compiled six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Einaj Carter caught 31 passes last season on his way to 441 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Chris Armstrong played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 403 receiving yards (36.6 ypg) last season.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has compiled 67 yards (67 ypg) on 10-of-20 passing this season. In addition, he's added 55 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 10 carries.

Malik Jackson has compiled 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 16 yards (16 per game) on one catch.

Ron Wiggins has 63 yards (63 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 24 yards in the passing game (on two catches).

Mike Pettway has hauled in three grabs for 13 yards, an average of 13 yards per game.

