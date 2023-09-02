Eddie Rosario vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (71 of 117), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 34 games this year (29.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 117 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.319
|OBP
|.306
|.557
|SLG
|.405
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/19
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.