The Alabama Crimson Tide should come out on top in their matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (52.5) Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10

Week 1 CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread last year.

Blue Raiders games hit the over eight out of 13 times last year.

The average total points scored in Middle Tennessee games last year (52.5) is 4.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Alabama Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Crimson Tide covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Alabama went 3-1 as at least 39.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Crimson Tide games.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, seven fewer than the average total in last season's Alabama contests.

Blue Raiders vs. Crimson Tide 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 41.1 18.2 44.3 9 35.8 30.6 Middle Tennessee 28.8 27.7 33.8 24.2 25.9 30.9

