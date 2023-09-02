The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) visit the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Alabama was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (11th-best with 477.2 yards per game) and total defense (13th-best with 318.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in total offense (374.0 yards per game) and 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Middle Tennessee Alabama 374.0 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.2 (19th) 409.5 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (16th) 108.8 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (30th) 265.2 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (19th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 30 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Cunningham completed 66.7% of his passes to throw for 3,162 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Frank Peasant averaged 59.5 rushing yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns. Peasant added 2.2 receptions per game to average 22.0 receiving yards.

Last season Darius Bracy rushed for 264 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane averaged 72.3 receiving yards and racked up five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Izaiah Gathings caught 60 passes last season on his way to 559 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Yusuf Ali worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 385 receiving yards (29.6 ypg) last season.

Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Bryce Young's previous season stat line: 3,328 passing yards (256.0 per game), 245-for-380 (64.5%), 32 touchdowns and five picks. He also ran for 185 yards on 49 carries with four rushing TDs.

Last year Jahmyr Gibbs went to work rushing, for 926 yards on 151 attempts (71.2 yards per game) with seven touchdowns. Gibbs also collected 44 catches for 444 yards and three TDs.

Jase McClellan ran for 655 yards on 112 carries (50.4 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Jermaine Burton hauled in 40 catches for 677 yards (52.1 per game) while being targeted 64 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Corey Brooks also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 39 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He was targeted 68 times.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.