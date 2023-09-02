The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Alabama (-39) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Middle Tennessee went 6-6-1 ATS last year.
  • Alabama put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.
  • The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +550 Bet $100 to win $550

