The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (42 points per game) and best in scoring defense (3 points allowed per game). Tennessee State ranked 19th-worst in scoring offense last season (18.3 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 42nd with 24.7 points allowed per game.

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee State Notre Dame 315 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (55th) 363.4 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (29th) 133.5 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (35th) 181.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.2 (98th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis threw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse averaged 55.7 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Devon Starling rushed for 49.1 yards per game and averaged 20.1 receiving yards per game. He also scored two touchdowns.

JJ Holloman was targeted 4.1 times per game and racked up 353 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Chevalier Brenson caught 25 passes last season on his way to 329 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 251 yards (251 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards (95 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught two passes for 26 yards.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 40 yards on four attempts.

Jaden Greathouse's team-leading 68 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of three targets) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in four receptions totaling 63 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deion Colzie has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws and scoring one touchdown.

