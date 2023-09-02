The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to win their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-28) Under (55.5) Tennessee 47, Virginia 7

Tennessee Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Volunteers put together a 10-3-0 ATS record last year.

Tennessee did not lose ATS (3-0) as a 28-point or greater favorite last year.

Last season, seven of Volunteers games went over the point total.

The point total average for Tennessee games last season was 64.7, 9.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Betting Info (2022)

The Cavaliers have a 6.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers went 4-6-0 ATS last year.

Last season, just two Cavaliers games went over the point total.

Games involving Virginia last year averaged 52.3 points per game, a 3.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Volunteers vs. Cavaliers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 46.1 22.8 55.3 21.7 36.2 26 Virginia 17 24 19 24.5 14 23.3

