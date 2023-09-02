Tennessee vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Tennessee compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record last year.
- The Volunteers were 3-0 ATS last season when playing as at least 28-point favorites.
- Virginia put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
