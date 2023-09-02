The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Tennessee went 10-3-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 28-point favorites last season, the Volunteers had an ATS record of 3-0.

Virginia went 4-6-0 ATS last year.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

