The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-28) 56.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-28) 56.5 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Tennessee (-27.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Tennessee (-27.5) - - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Tennessee (-27.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Tennessee went 10-3-0 ATS last season.
  • When playing as at least 28-point favorites last season, the Volunteers had an ATS record of 3-0.
  • Virginia went 4-6-0 ATS last year.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500
To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.