UT Martin vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) host the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 50.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. UT Martin matchup.
UT Martin vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UT Martin vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-50.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|-
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-50.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
- UT Martin put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.
- Georgia covered eight times in 15 games with a spread last season.
- The Bulldogs were favored by 50.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.