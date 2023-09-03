Charlie Morton's Atlanta Braves (90-45) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, as he looks to pick up his 15th win of the year. The contest begins at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Morton (14-10, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (14-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.29 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Charlie Morton vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 759 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Dodgers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over five innings.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.

Miller has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller will try to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.

Bobby Miller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1279 total hits and first in MLB action with 788 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 258 home runs.

Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.

