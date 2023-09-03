On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Harris II is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 112 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 of 112 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 62 .305 AVG .279 .346 OBP .325 .494 SLG .429 19 XBH 19 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 45/16 8 SB 12

