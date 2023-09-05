Michael Harris II -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Harris II enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 77 of 113 games this year (68.1%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.0%).

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.7% of his games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 63 .305 AVG .279 .346 OBP .325 .494 SLG .432 19 XBH 20 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

